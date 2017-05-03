Taking Stock

Well, 108 days into this adventure, I thought I’d give an update on where I am, if only to collect my own thoughts and ensure I’m remaining focused.

I’ve had two lovely surprises over the last seven days. The first was that WordPress featured the site on Thursday last week. They like the featured images I use and so put together a really nice article which brought a lot of new people here – so a huge thank you to them and welcome to the new readers. It means the world to have you here, truly. The piece helped push my followers past 900, which is far more than I could have hoped to have at this stage when I began in January. When I began, I was hoping to pick up one follower a day.

Secondly. Keith Sees Too Much was featured over at The Drabble at the weekend, which I didn’t realise until I was browsing the site yesterday. I submitted it a while ago and forgot about it, so that was a nice surprise. I’m two for three on stuff I’ve submitted. I need to start doing it more. It’s always good to get reassurance that my writing can exist outside of JPTC – that’s what I’m here for at the end of the day.

Meanwhile, The Last of Logan is coming along okay and I hope to have it all done by the end of May. Most of the story is written, but I still have to ‘build’ the cards and add all the extra stuff that surrounds the main text. When I need a break from that, I’ve started planning a more conventional novel that I want to write this summer.

It’s set all over London, so my plan is to write it while walking and bussing around the city, so I can soak up the place and use it as inspiration. I’ll start on that next week I think.

I’m also considering giving the site a little facelift. Nothing major, perhaps just change the style or colour scheme of the images I use, just to keep it fresh.

Outside of all that, I have to try to earn some money, because I’ve done very little of that in 2017 and money will start to run out soon if I don’t earn. With that in mind, I’m going to give Upwork a go. It looks like it’s quite difficult to get that first job on there, so if anyone has any advice (or work they want me to do!) please let me know. I will write, sub, edit for food 🙂

Finally, thank you so much for reading and your feedback. Also, thank you for all your writing – I’ve read so much great stuff in the last 108 days. I really should resurrect the Spread The Word feature.

Smile on people x