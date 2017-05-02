Foxman (The Origin Story)

One day there is a dead fox in the road outside the school. It is all opened up, inside out. Yippee the lollipop lady tries to keep us from getting too close, but we all crowd around, stopping the traffic. Someone dares Bruce Dunt to touch its splatted guts and he does, but then uses the same hand to eat his Cheese & Onion crisps and gets sick. He’s off school for a week and when he’s back, claims he’s a superhero. Foxman, like Spiderman. But superheroes don’t get dumped by Laura Chaplin for putting fox guts hands down her pants.
