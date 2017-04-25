No, you’re eating Corn Flakes in celebration at 11pm. The huge wave of relief currently running through me is courtesy of just submitting a short story, three poems and a piece of theatre for the MA. They’re gone, there’s nothing I can do, so I might as well relax and given I have to be up for the school run, Corn Flakes is my weapon of choice tonight.

The deadline explains why I’ve missed a couple of days of fiction this week, but it’s all back now. I have no more MA commitments until October, so from tomorrow, it’s all systems go on The Last of Logan and the first draft of a book I’ve had in my head for a while. I want The Last of Logan done by the end of May, with agent submissions sent in June and a first draft of the novel done by August/September. Obviously, I’ll be here pretty much every day too, since I’ve fallen in love with flash fiction in the last three months and there are several ongoing stories that I’d like to pursue.

I also have to earn some money, so I have to figure out how I’m going to do that. Feels good though, and like a summer of writing starts here. I’m going to be doing a lot of walking and bussing around London while writing the novel and I can’t wait 🙂

Smile on people, thanks so much for reading and keep on writing.

P.S. Just remembered my Dad always used to put sugar on his Corn Flakes before the milk, like some manner of freak. I keep meaning to talk to him about that.