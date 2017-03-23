1,000 Thank You’s

Although this site has existed since 2015, I barely touched it before this year and only figured out what to use it for in January. Since January 15, I’ve posted some new fiction of one sort or another every day and today received my 1,000th like.

1,000 likes is nothing, either relatively to you well-established bloggers and writers, or literally since ‘likes’ don’t pay bills, but they do mean a lot to a creative person since they help quell the constant feeling that you’re peeing into the wind and the whatthehellamidoingthisfor monster that lives in the pit of my stomach.

So, really, I just wanted to say thank you to those who read my stuff and also to the WordPress community as a whole, which I’ve found to be so supportive and enthusiastic. There are so many great writers dreaming up dreams every day for the love of the craft, and so thank you to them too for providing so much entertainment in the last couple of months.

I’ve only just started here. I intend to be doing this for many years to come, whether I end up published or not, because I love it and I’m excited for all the stories that are yet to be written. I also hope I am improving as I go. So thanks again and happy reading and writing 🙂