100-Worders
by Ben

Breakdown

Alexander slurps on his Pepsi as he waits for the call, his van idling with a rhythmic grumble in the dark lay-by. He loves his job, meeting new folk and helping them get on their way. He prides himself on his personal attention to detail, works hard to help ease a stressful situation. As long as they need him, they are his friends, and it’s become so much easier these days too, with the on-board computers, to ensure he’ll see them again if he so desires. It won’t be long now. Time to chase the darkness away again.