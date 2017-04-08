We watch other people’s children

Mourn their futile endeavour,

As feeble dams break and the tide

Takes their cherished castles.

Lollipop sticks stand as tombstones,

Amid melted ruins

Of sculpted turrets and scooped-out moats.

And as strangers slip away

With sand between their toes,

each grain that remains is you.

So we lie on the stones and listen to the sea

Exhale with a lazy sigh as it laps at our feet.

A seagull hangs in the breeze,

As we find your face

In the clouds that dot the sky.

Then we hold hands and wait

For the tide,

To take us back to you.

**

This is my attempt at a free-verse poem, based on The Great Weight of Ordeals. Is it terrible? Where am I going wrong? Again, I am genuine beginner with this, it’s the one I’ve been working on to submit for the MA.