Keith Sees Too Much

Keith is smart, quits the 4am starts and high-stakes gambling with the nation’s mortgages for a country reboot before the breakdown. He buys a van, a ladder and a squeegee. Life will be simple.

But the privilege of knowledge that comes from looking through the windows of others weighs heavy on Keith’s sloped shoulders. His golfer’s gait rounds still further until finally, he is overwhelmed.

Keith leans the ladder against No 26 and climbs past the bedroom window, onto the roof. Now he is the seen, and the village gathers to watch its latest victim jump to his end.