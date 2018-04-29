First Steps

*taps mic* Hello? Is this thing still on? I know I’ve deserted this place recently, that this time last year I was publishing a story a day, and I’m sorry about that, but I just wanted to let you know I’ve had my first short story published, a mere 16 months after quitting my job to chase this writing dream.

You can read it here at Storgy magazine – it’s actually a chapter from my novel The Last of Logan, which I (hope) am relatively close to finishing. I’d love for you to have a read and I hope you enjoy it. Once this book is done, I want to be on here a lot more, giving this place some love.

Love you all!